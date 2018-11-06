McLaren laat fier weten dat het in iéts toch beter is dan alle andere F1-teams, tot hoongelach van fans LPB

06 november 2018

Wie het kleine niet eert... McLaren, (nog even) het kwakkelende F1-team van onze landgenoot Stoffel Vandoorne, heeft iets ontdekt waarmee het de andere teams de loef afsteekt in de koningsklasse van de autosport. De Britse renstal maakte vanochtend wereldkundig dat hij op Instagram de kaap van de drie miljoen volgers heeft gerond. En dat als eerste F1-team in de geschiedenis, een mens zou voor minder juichen. “Drie miljoen volgers, bedankt voor jullie steun”, klonk het fier bij McLaren.

De reacties van een aantal volgers op het heuglijke nieuws bleven niet uit. “Drie miljoen ongelukkige fans!”, “Misschien zit er wel een uitstekende wagenbouwer onder die drie miljoen”, “Steun? Ik ween elke dag tranen met tuiten”: aan cynische commentaren en hoongelach geen gebrek.