Lewis Hamilton loopt mee in Londense #BlackLivesMatter-protestmars: “Jullie stilte is oorverdovend” ODBS

21 juni 2020

22u15 0

Lewis Hamilton heeft vandaag een Black Lives Matter-protest bijgewoond in Londen. De zesvoudige wereldkampioen, die zijn stem al meermaals liet horen in de strijd tegen racisme, zakte compleet incognito af naar Hyde Park en deelde achteraf een foto en een opvallende boodschap. Daarin riep hij om bij zij die het momenteel stil blijft, zich te laten horen. “Jullie stilte is oorverdovend.”

“Je bent dan misschien geen racist in je stilte, maar we willen dat jullie ANTI-racist zijn”, vervolgt Hamilton zijn bericht. De Brit wil ook een commissie in het leven roepen die er voor gaat zorgen dat er meer diversiteit in de racewereld komt.