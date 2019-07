Hoofdsponsor van F1-team Haas haakt toch niet af: “Tweet dat we stopten is daad van persoon zonder scrupules”

Today @rich_energy terminated our contract with @HaasF1Team for poor performance. We aim to beat @redbullracing & being behind @WilliamsRacing in Austria is unacceptable. The politics and PC attitude in @F1 is also inhibiting our business. We wish the team well #F1 #richenergy pic.twitter.com/9mAt2dOnYu

