Hoe Hamilton door een nieuwe Formule 1-regel plots als een gek begon te eten
First things first. In Australië wordt dit weekend traditiegetrouw het Formule 1-seizoen op gang gevlamd, mét een nieuwe regel betreffende het gewicht van de piloot. Tot en met vorig seizoen gold dat het minimumgewicht van auto en coureur minimaal 733 kilogram moest bedragen. Die regel mag in de prullenmand, want voortaan worden bolide en F1-stuurman afzonderlijk gewogen. De auto zelf moet vanaf dit seizoen minimaal 660 kilogram wegen, terwijl de coureur met outfit én zijn zitje samen een massa van 80 kilogram moeten halen. De reden achter de wijziging is logisch: door de invoering van de halo en de auto’s die steeds breder worden, is het minimumgewicht van de bolides fors gestegen. Heel wat renstallen vroegen daardoor aan hun (grotere en zwaardere) coureurs om af te vallen om op die manier tijdens een race niet in het nadeel te zijn tegenover de kleinere en slankere piloten. Een ongezonde toestand, vond de F1-organisatie, daarom de reglementswijziging.
Piloot en team moesten de afgelopen weken dus aan de slag om die 80 kilogram te bereiken. Dat kon door extra ballast in de zetel te verwerken, of het materiaal dat de stuurman draagt te verzwaren. Óf, zoals Lewis Hamilton deed, zelf wat kilo’s bij te komen - misschien wel de meest aangename keuze van de drie mogelijke opties.
Sinds twee jaar is de vijfvoudige wereldkampioen een veganist. “Dieren zijn loyaal tot aan hun dood, wat er ook gebeurt. Ze bezitten waarden die maar heel weinig mensen hebben. Wij kijken ondertussen weg als we ze pijn doen en martelen. Elk stuk vlees, kip of vis dat jij eet, elk stuk leer of vacht dat je draagt; het komt van een dier dat gemarteld is, weggetrokken is van familie en wreed is gedood”, duidde de Brit indertijd zijn keuze. Om het aantal nodige kilo’s aan te komen, werkte Hamilton samen met een doorgewinterde veganistentrainer. Bovendien dreef hij de uren in de fitness op. “Enerzijds at ik heel wat pannenkoeken en chips, anderzijds trainde ik ook zeer actief specifieke spieren”, doet de 34-jarige snelheidsduivel z’n patroon van afgelopen winter uit de doeken. “Het kostte me heel wat tijd om op de juiste manier die spieren te trainen, maar langs de andere kant was het cool om zo veel te eten.”
Het resultaat is navenant. De voorbije seizoenen schommelde het gewicht van de rappe man uit Stevenage rond de 68 kilogram. Nu klokt Hamilton af op 72 kilogram. Vier kilo bij dus, mét uitrusting en autozitje wordt de F1-doelstelling zo behaald. En Hamilton, die ondervindt geen enkel probleem van het kilootje meer, integendeel. “Ik voel me sterker dan ooit. Ik maakte van de reglementswijziging gebruik om mijn smalle beentjes weg te werken. Dit maakt van mij een compleet andere atleet. Pas op, ik ben niet zinnens om ‘De Hulk’ te worden. Ik wil nog steeds snel en scherp kunnen reageren, maar ik ben enorm enthousiast over deze nieuwe aanpak.”
Andere wijzigingen in de Formule 1
• De voorvleugels zijn twintig centimeter breder in vergelijking met vorig seizoen. Ze worden ook 2,5 centimeter hoger geplaatst. De achtervleugels zijn tien centimeter breder en worden 2 centimeter hoger geplaatst. Dat zou aerodynamische voordelen moeten opleveren waardoor het makkelijker moet worden om in te halen.
• Brandstoftanks: de brandstoftanks zijn groter dan vorig jaar. De bolides verschijnen aan de start met 110kg brandstof, 5kg meer dan vorig seizoen. Met deze wijziging probeert men te voorkomen dat er brandstofbesparend wordt gereden, wat het spektakel ten goede moet komen.
• Banden: komend seizoen zijn er slechts drie bandentypes, met markeringen die duidelijk herkenbaar zullen zijn: wit (hard), geel (medium) en rood (zacht). Pirelli levert nog steeds alle banden. Door een chroombehandeling glimmen de banden ook.
• Reglementswijziging: de snelste ronde in een Grand Prix zal vanaf dit jaar een WK-punt opleveren. Het extra punt kan wel alleen verdiend worden door rijders die in de top tien finishen. Als de piloot met de snelste ronde buiten de top tien eindigt, gaat het punt naar de piloot met de snelste ronde binnen de top tien.
Reacties