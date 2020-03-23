Hamilton ziet seizoensstart uitgesteld tot minstens 14 juni, maar haalt vooral uit naar “asociale en egoïstische personen” DMM

23 maart 2020

13u45

Lewis Hamilton haalt uit naar personen die gezondheidsmaatregelen aan laars lappen

Zesvoudig wereldkampioen Formule 1 Lewis Hamilton heeft op Instagram zijn beklag gedaan over het “asociale en egoïstische” gedrag van bepaalde personen in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. De 35-jarige Brit hekelt vooral mensen die tegen de gezondheidsmaatregelen in in gezelschap buiten komen.

“Er zijn nog altijd mensen die naar clubs en bars gaan, en bijeenkomsten met veel volk bijwonen”, schreef Hamilton maandag. “Naar mijn mening is dat bijzonder asociaal en egoïstisch. Ik ben in gedachten bij iedereen die werkt in lokale winkels, artsen en verplegend personeel. Jullie zijn de echte helden.”

De start van het nieuwe seizoen in de F1 valt wegens de coronacrisis helemaal in het water. Nadat het virus eerder al een normaal verloop van zeven GP’s verstoorde (Australië, Bahrein, China, Vietnam, Nederland, Spanje en Monaco), raakte maandag bekend dat ook de GP van Azerbeidzjan op 7 juni in Baku, aangewezen als nieuwe seizoensopener, niet op die datum zal doorgaan. De GP van 14 juni in het Canadese Montreal zal zo de eerste GP van het seizoen worden, al is het eveneens niet zeker dat die zal kunnen doorgaan.