Hamilton werd vroeger gepest, maar alles veranderde toen hij een zwarte gordel in het karate haalde

20 mei 2020

16u50

Bron: AP 0 Formule 1 Lewis Hamilton, zesvoudig wereldkampioen in de Formule 1, heeft in een interview bij zijn ploeg Mercedes-AMG Petronas onthuld dat hij het vroeger vaak zwaar te verduren heeft gekregen, maar ook dat deze lockdown hem op een bepaald gebied deugd heeft gedaan.



“Eens ik in mijn bolide kruip met mijn helm op, kan ik zijn wie ik maar wil. Zelfs Superman", aldus de Brit, die het naar eigen zeggen vroeger dus wel vaak hard te verduren heeft gekregen. “Toen ik nog naar school ging, werd ik vaak geviseerd. Ik was de kleine, weet je, die gepest werd door de grotere kinderen. Dus ik zat heel erg in mijn cocon, ik was erg stil. Maar eens ik in de wagen zit, zou ik mijn ellebogen gebruiken en opkomen voor mezelf. Uiteindelijk was dat ook op school het geval, nadat ik een zwarte gordel in het karate behaalde. Ik kon op mijn beurt iemand anders een lesje leren, wat ongelofelijk was. Ik heb nooit aan mezelf getwijfeld eens ik in de auto zit. Misschien een keer, heel erg lang geleden, toen ik nog voor Renault reed. Maar de volgende dag stond ik op en ging ik meer dan 20 kilometer lopen om mijn hoofd leeg te maken.”

Hamilton kijkt ernaar uit om opnieuw te gaan racen, maar geeft ook toe dat de rustperiode hem deugd heeft gedaan. “Het was een goeie periode, voor mijn lichaam, mijn hoofd, mijn ziel. Maar ik weet dat er veel mensen zijn die het dezer dagen erg moeilijk hebben. Ikzelf probeer niet te actief te zijn op social media om even wat te kunnen bekomen van alles. Maar eens ik het telefoontje krijg dat we terug mogen racen, zal ik er klaar voor zijn”, zegt Hamilton, die toegeeft dat hij het moeilijk heeft zonder zijn familie. “Ik mis mijn familie, ik ben niet bij hen en dat is hard. Mijn zus, mijn nichtje en mijn neefje... Ik ben er zeker van dat ze me tegen nu al helemaal gek zouden hebben gemaakt. Maar ik ben er me van bewust dat ik niet de enige ben die zijn familie mist.”

Fitnesscoach

Gelukkig heb ik Angela Cullen, mijn fitnesscoach, bij mij. Ze is een van mijn beste vrienden, ik ben echt bevoorrecht dat ik met iemand zo positief en energiek kan samenwerken. Ik ben niet echt een ochtendmens, maar zij maakt veel goed. Ze is altijd zo positief... Het is belangrijk zo’n mensen rondom mij te hebben.”

