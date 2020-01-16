Hamilton waarschuwt tegenstand: “Dit jaar rij ik als een machine, op een niveau dat ik nog nooit heb gehaald” Redactie

16 januari 2020

23u21

Formule 1 Het duurt nog even voor de Formule 1 dit jaar van start gaat, maar zesvoudig wereldkampioen Lewis Hamilton waarschuwt zijn concurrenten nu al. "Ik zal dit jaar als een machine rijden, op een niveau dat ik nooit eerder heb gehaald", aldus de Engelsman een bericht op Instagram.

De coureur van Mercedes wil dit jaar op gelijke hoogte komen met Michael Schumacher, de Duitse racelegende die als enige zeven wereldtitels heeft veroverd. Hamilton wil ook een aanval doen op het recordaantal van 91 grandprixzeges van Schumacher. Hamilton staat op 84 overwinningen.

De Brit poseert op een foto bij het bericht in zijn huis. Hij omarmt een dikke houten pilaar. “Ik heb vrede wanneer ik hier ben, kan me concentreren en mijn lichaam en geest opbouwen, zodat ik jaar na jaar terug kan komen”, schrijft Hamilton, die in Max Verstappen van Red Bull en Charles Leclerc van Ferrari zijn grootste concurrenten ziet in 2020.