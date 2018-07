Hamilton grijpt op kletsnatte wegen polepositie in GP van Hongarije, Vandoorne vertrekt vanop zestiende stek

McLaren 📻: "Fernando, do you want new inters or wets?"



Alonso 📻: "I think we should go to the garage, see the conditions?"



McLaren 📻: "It would be for one time lap."



Alonso 📻: "I dunno mate. Put whatever tyres you want. Even if you put a rocket ship, we will stay 11th." pic.twitter.com/jWIDVwPHML

