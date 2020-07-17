Bianchi, peter en beste vriend van Leclerc, stierf 5 jaar geleden na laatste dodelijke crash in Formule 1: “We denken aan jou, Julio” XC

17 juli 2020

12u00 0 Formule 1 17 juli 2015 staat in velen hun geheugen gegrift. Jules Bianchi stierf dag op dag 5 jaar geleden, nadat hij negen maanden eerder zijn fatale crash maakte op het circuit van Suzuka. Het laatste dodelijke ongeluk in de Formule 1.

Flashback naar 5 oktober 2014. De 25-jarige Jules Bianchi vliegt tijdens een zwaar verregende GP van Japan van de baan. En dat in precies dezelfde bocht waar de Duitser Adrian Sutil een ronde eerder was gecrasht. De Fransman boort zijn bolide in een takelwagen die op dat moment bezig is de auto van Sutil weg te slepen. Bianchi raakt daarbij levensgevaarlijk gewond aan het hoofd en wordt later naar het ziekenhuis van Nice overgevlogen.

De volgende maanden is er amper tot geen beterschap. Bianchi ligt in coma en raakt niet meer bij kennis. Op 17 juli 2015 besluit zijn familie hem te laten gaan. Een gitzwarte dag voor de Formule 1. En ook voor Charles Leclerc, die zijn peter én beste vriend verliest.

Bianchi gold voor zijn dood als één van de meest veelbelovende coureurs van zijn generatie. De Fransman, die voor Marussia uitkwam, werd getipt als een potentiële Ferrari-racer. Maar die droom kon hij nooit waarmaken. Zijn petekind Leclerc belandde uiteindelijk wel bij de Italiaanse renstal. Alsof het zo moest gebeuren.

“Jules zijn papa en mijn vader grapten altijd over het feit dat onze carrières op elkaar leken”, vertelde Leclerc in april dit jaar. “Het gekke is dat wanneer we allebei moesten racen tijdens een weekend en hij een slechte race had, ik dan ook een slechte prestatie neerzette.”

Volgens Leclerc, door velen als een toekomstig wereldkampioen bestempeld, zou Bianchi betere resultaten hebben gescoord bij Ferrari. “Ik ben er vrij zeker van dat hij waarschijnlijk meer zou hebben getoond dan wat ik doe. Hij was buitengewoon getalenteerd en verdiende het Ferrari-zitje zeker meer dan ik. Zaken werden helaas anders voor hem beslist.”

Ook AlphaTauri-coureur Pierre Gasly had een goede band met Bianchi. “Altijd als ik op Suzuka ben, ga ik naar de plek waar Jules zijn ongeluk had”, klonk het. “Suzuka is inmiddels één van mijn favoriete circuits, maar ik denk er ook altijd met pijn in het hart aan, door wat er met mijn vriend Jules is gebeurd.”

F1-wereld herdenkt Bianchi: “We denken aan jou, Julio”

5 years ago we lost a Champion and a friend.

Five years. We miss you, Jules ❤️



On this day five years ago, we tragically lost Jules Bianchi.



