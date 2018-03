Aanschouw: de nieuwste safety car die straks aan 318 km/u over de F1-circuits scheurt

We are proud to debut the Mercedes-AMG GT R as the new Official FIA F1 Safety Car of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship at the Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia from March 23rd to 25th 2018.



[Csn: 11.4 l/100km | CO2: 259 g/km] pic.twitter.com/gr8i8sbRZh

Mercedes-AMG(@ MercedesAMG)