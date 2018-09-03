"Zet Hamilton of Vettel in een McLaren en zij zouden het niet beter hebben gedaan": dit is wat Twitter vindt van exit Vandoorne
Put Hamilton or Vettel in a McLaren and they would have the same results as Alonso or Vandoorne. Good luck Stoffel 👍😉 link
Vandoorne was just outstanding in GP2 and I'm convinced he's got better potential than he's shown at McLaren. Hopefully he gets a second chance elsewhere. #F1 https://t.co/oo8O5xO56p link
Left Milan to very good Leclerc news - land at Gatwick to what I hope ends being good news for Vandoorne. Finally confirmation he will lose McLaren seat at end of 2018 but hope he can now go to a place that will revive a stellar talent https://t.co/D16JLNfmGd link
Einde verhaal voor Vandoorne. En geen belg meer in F1. link
En Mcclaren die weer een jong talent helemaal heeft verkloot. For shame https://t.co/ytNI1c4SWl
Another talent stripped of any confidence by an awful car. Its a shame for Vandoorne but not surprising. link
McLaren has screwed up another life. Vandoorne is an epic driver, yet McLaren could not deliver a learning environment with a car that failed every time. Bloody screwups. link
💔💔💔😭😭😭 Fernando and now Vandoorne. I'm done with @McLarenF1 link
Damn, gotta feel for #Vandoorne - dude was a sacrificial lamb at #McLaren. link
Zak Brown resorted to endless praise of Vandoorne despite not really providing a reason for not retaining him. To me it said - "couldn't give him a good car so we dropped him". It's a sad development but I hope Vandoorne finds somewhere else to develop. link
So Vandoorne is leaving McLaren. 100% the right call. The car didn't help but he shouldn't have been THAT far back from Alonso. McLaren need a fresh start. Sainz is a class signing and he needs someone on his level to push him to perform, and we all know thats not Vandoorne #F1 link
Reacties