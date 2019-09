“Puur amateurisme”: Vettel zwaar aangepakt na bedenkelijk manoeuvre

🙈 NEAR MISS 🙈



Sebastian Vettel spins off into the grass at the Ascari chicane and almost collides with Lance Stroll rejoining the race



'That was just dangerous from Vettel. It was an awful piece of driving' - @JolyonPalmer



Listen live👇: https://t.co/0kUniX6SeW#bbcf1 #f1 pic.twitter.com/N3vdZAxjOU

BBC 5 Live Sport(@ 5liveSport)