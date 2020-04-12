Courtois staat andermaal z’n mannetje in online race met F1-vedetten, vanavond volgt basketbalduel met Agüero AV

12 april 2020

12u48 0 Coronavirus Geen verveling bij Thibaut Courtois tijdens deze coronacrisis. Onze nationale doelman spendeert veel van z’n vrije tijd met online gamen. Zo reed hij gisteren het virtuele F1-spel ‘Race for the world’. Vanavond neemt hij het dan weer op tegen Sergio Agüero in de game ‘NBA 2K20'.

Naast doelman van de Rode Duivels en Real Madrid, kunnen we Thibaut Courtois ook een fervent gamer noemen. Zeker tijdens deze coronacrisis. Onze landgenoot gamet er de laatste weken lustig op los. Midden maart reed Courtois al de virtuele Grote Prijs van Australië met enkele F1-rijders en ook Stoffel Vandoorne was van de partij. De doelman eindigde net buiten de punten en bolde als elfde over de finish. Ook speelde hij Call of Duty en Fortnite met enkele online-vedetten en denkt hij na over het idee om FIFA-tornooi te organiseren tussen alle La Liga-clubs.

Ook gisteren kon Courtois alweer z’n ei kwijt tijdens het gamen. In het virtuele F1-spel ‘Race for the world’ reed onze landgenoot drie races tegen onder anderen F1-rijders Charles Leclerc, Alexander Albon, Lando Norris, George Russell, Antonio Giovinazzi en Nicholas Latifi. Met dit project willen ze minstens 100.000 euro inzamelen voor een hulpfonds voor coronapatiënten. Na de eerste van drie race-avonden werd er al 33.000 dollar, een dikke 30.000 euro, gedoneerd. Dinsdag staat de tweede manche op het programma.

In vergelijking met de race in maart, toen hij elfde werd, reed Courtois gisteren wel in de punten. In de eerste race reed hij naar de negende plaats, in de tweede race deed hij nog beter en werd hij fraai tweede, terwijl hij in de laatste manche alweer een mooie negende stek claimde.

NBA-duel tegen Agüero

Ook vanavond zal Courtois weer voor zijn scherm te vinden zijn. Dan neemt hij het namelijk op tegen City-spits Sergio Agüero in een virtuel NBA-duel. Onder de hashtag #TakeOnThibaut zullen de twee uitmaken wie tot beste e-basketballer zal worden gekroond. Courtois zal met de Houston Rockets spelen, terwijl Agüero de San Antonio Spurs koos.

Lees ook:

Van doelman naar piloot: Courtois gaat opnieuw de strijd aan met F1-coureurs in virtuele races

Sporter wordt E-Sporter: na de ‘zege’ tegen Vandoorne geeft Thibaut Courtois zich nu ook op voor FIFA-toernooi tussen alle Liga-clubs