Challenge voor gevorderden: Biles trekt broek uit terwijl ze handstand doet

12 april 2020

11u05 1 Coronavirus Bol van de challenges staat het internet de laatste weken. Ook turnster Simone Biles waagde zich aan eentje: ‘the handstand challenge’. Terwijl ze balanceerde op haar handen, slaagde de Amerikaanse erin om met haar voeten doodleuk haar trainingsbroek uit te krijgen.

Tijdens deze coronacrisis moeten de mensen zich zien bezig te houden. Het internet is natuurlijk het beste platform om te tonen hoe. Naast de vele TikToks, zijn er ook verschillende sporters die zich aan challenges wagen. Zo zagen we Roger Federer z’n collega’s uitdagen met een tennischallenge en kwam Cristiano Ronaldo met een buikspieroefening op de proppen.

Ook Simone Biles heeft haar eigen challenge gelanceerd: ‘the handstand challenge’. Terwijl verschillende bekendheden, zoals acteurs Jake Gyllenhaal en Tom Holland, probeerden om een t-shirt aan te krijgen terwijl ze een handstand doen tegen de muur, gaat de Amerikaanse nog een stapje verder.

Ook Biles doet een handstand, maar in plaats van een t-shirt aan te trekken tegen de muur, slaagt Biles erin om in minder dan één minuut haar broek uit te spelen. De meervoudig olympisch kampioene doet dit doodleuk met haar voeten. Nog straffer is dat ze, in tegenstelling tot veel anderen, hiervoor geen steun van de muur nodig heeft.

