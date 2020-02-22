Belgisch kampioene Jesse Vandenbulcke breekt nekwervel en staat poosje aan de kant

“We wisten dat het een gevaarlijke finale was”, doet Vandenbulcke haar verhaal. “Daarom had ik me goed vooraan gepositioneerd, samen met Arianna Fidanza en Abby-Mae Parkinson. In de slotkilometers liep de weg bergaf en namen we met een klein groepje wat afstand. Het gevaarlijkste deel hadden we toen achter de rug. Maar vier kilometer voor de finish schoof er toch een renster onderuit en ik kon haar niet meer ontwijken. Ik kwam ten val en raakte met mijn nek een boordsteen. Ik ben nadien wel nog tot aan de finish gereden.”

Uit onderzoek in het ziekenhuis in Valencia bleek dat Vandenbulcke bij de val een breuk opgelopen had aan nekwervel C6. Het gaat om een stabiele breuk. Lotto Soudal meldt dat het op dit moment moeilijk in te schatten is hoe lang ze out zal zijn. Vrijdagavond mocht Vandenbulcke het ziekenhuis verlaten en vandaag vliegt ze huiswaarts.

“Het is heel jammer om het seizoen zo in te zetten”, besloot Vandenbulcke. “Ik had in de winter heel erg naar dit voorjaar uitgekeken, zeker om in de Belgische driekleur te kunnen rijden. Maar als jonge mama kan ik dit wel relativeren. Ik weet dat ik er terug zal staan. Het is nu zaak om goed naar mijn lichaam te luisteren, te rusten en nadien langzaam de trainingen te hervatten.”