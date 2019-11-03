Tom Boonen aan het feest in Frankrijk

Tom Boonen en zijn vaste maat Samuel Dejonghe hebben in de Deldiche Norma M20FC de afsluiter van het Franse uithoudingskampioenschap gewonnen. Op de Zuid-Franse omloop van Paul Ricard hadden ze na drie uur racen meer dan een minuut over op de dichtste achtervolgers. “Ik kon geen betere manier bedenken om ons seizoen af te sluiten”, klonk het in het bijschrift op de overwinningsfoto op Instagram. Recent werd Boonen al kampioen in de Benelux Supercar Challenge.

