Thierry Neuville kan na opgave opnieuw vertrekken in Rally van Mexico

Buenos dias! 👋🏼 We are back and ready for a brand new day. We will be first on the road so it will be challenging but we will give our very best. #WRC #RallyMexico #HMSGOfficial #TN11 #NG11 pic.twitter.com/sJaIHHsn9A

Thierry Neuville(@ thierryneuville)