Stoffel Vandoorne test Formule E-bolide van Mercedes

It was such a special moment to be the first person to take the new Mercedes-Benz EQ FE car out last week! 527km between Edo and me 😅 Looking forward to seeing this all-electric Silver Arrow on the grid at the end of the year! #FormulaESoonHasAMercedes#MercedesFE #FIAFormulaE pic.twitter.com/B76pP83XxL

Stoffel Vandoorne(@ svandoorne)