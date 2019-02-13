Motorcrosser Jeremy Van Horebeek vindt onderdak bij Honda GVS

Jeremy Van Horebeek heeft dan toch een team gevonden, waarmee hij het WK motocross kan afwerken. De 29-jarige Limburger tekende tot het einde van het seizoen bij Honda France.

“Woorden kunnen niet beschrijven hoe gelukkig ik ben", noteerde Van Horebeek op zijn Instagramaccount. "Heel erg bedankt aan het team van Honda France. Ik kijk er naar uit de wereld te laten zien wat we in onze mars hebben.”

Van Horebeek eindigde de voorbije zes seizoenen telkens in de top tien van het WK in de MXGP-klasse. Zijn tweede plaats in 2014 was het hoogtepunt. Het nieuwe WK-seizoen start op 3 maart met de Grote Prijs van Argentinië in Neuquén.