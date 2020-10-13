Motorcrosser Clément Desalle zet eind dit seizoen punt achter carrière Redactie

13 oktober 2020

23u29

Bron: Belga 1 Motorcross Motorcrosser Clément Desalle zet op het einde van het seizoen een punt achter zijn sportieve carrière. De 31-jarige Henegouwer werd drie maal vicewereldkampioen, maar kon de voorbije jaren niet meer meedingen om de prijzen.

"Ik neem dit besluit om verschillende redenen", legde Desalle uit op zijn Instagrampagina. "Ik moet de regels die ik mezelf lang geleden heb opgelegd hierin volgen. Het werd steeds moeilijker om te genieten van het leven en te racen in de MXGP. Ik geniet er nog steeds van met een motor te rijden en zal dat ook altijd blijven doen. Ik ben heel blij dat ik van deze sport mijn beroep heb kunnen maken, iets waar ik als kleine jongen van droomde. Het is jammer genoeg niet gelukt die andere droom te realiseren: wereldkampioen worden. Het zij zo. Bedankt aan iedereen me altijd steunde.”