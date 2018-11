Latvala wint, Ogier voor de zesde maal wereldkampioen

We’ve been giving everything and took some risks to try to get the title. We had nothing to lose anymore. In SS22, the conditions were really bad. We went wide, clipped a tree, damage our car and had to retire. 😔#WRC #RallyAustralia #HMSGOfficial pic.twitter.com/QS4lE1Wq7L

Thierry Neuville(@ thierryneuville)