In afwachting van een plek in E-bolide Mercedes? Vandoorne wapent zich op aparte wijze tegen befaamde G-krachten

21 augustus 2019

Bij autosport komt heel wat kijken, zo ook de befaamde G-krachten die een coureur ervaart. In een bolide van Formule 1 of Formule E kunnen de piloten in normale omstandigheden tot 5G te verwerken krijgen, ofwel vijf keer hun eigen lichaamsgewicht. Een ongetraind persoon zou het bewustzijn verliezen. Het hoeft dus niet te verbazen dat heel wat coureurs de krachthonk induiken om vooral hun nek te versterken. Tijdens het remmen, het optrekken en het nemen van de bochten krijgt de hals het immers zwaar te verduren, zo ook die van Stoffel Vandoorne.

Onze 27-jarige landgenoot deelde een video waarop hij zijn nekspieren aan het trainen is. Terwijl zijn gasten het zwembad induiken, zit Vandoorne in een speciaal gemaakte constructie. Telkens hij aan zijn stuur draait, tilt hij gewichten omhoog.

Vandoorne heeft er z’n eerste seizoen opzitten in de Formule E. In zijn wagen van HWA Team parkeerde hij zich in het algemene klassement op een zestiende plek. Nu test hij de nieuwe Formule E-bolide van Mercedes - midden september maakt de prestigieuze renstal haar piloten bekend voor haar eerste ervaring in de Formule E.