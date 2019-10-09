F2-rijder die op betreurde Anthoine Hubert knalde biedt familie medeleven aan in filmpje AFP

09 oktober 2019

12u27 0 Formule 2 Formule 2-rijder Juan Manuel Correa heeft via Instagram zijn “meest oprechte medeleven” betuigd aan de familie van de verongelukte Fransman Anthoine Hubert. Die kwam op 31 augustus om het leven toen hij op het circuit van Spa-Francorchamps frontaal werd aangereden door Correa.

Correa overleefde de crash maar hield er wel verwondingen aan over aan de benen, de longen en de wervelkolom.

“De vijf weken sinds het ongeval zijn heel moeilijk geweest. Ik wil uiteraard mijn meest oprechte medeleven betuigen aan de familie van Anthoine Hubert”, zegt de Ecuadoraanse Amerikaan in een videoboodschap van op zijn ziekenhuisbed.

Correa werd na het ongeval onmiddellijk geopereerd in België. Na een week werd hij overgebracht naar Engeland en daar in een kunstmatige coma geplaatst. Daaruit ontwaakte hij op 21 september waarna nog enkele operaties aan zijn rechterbeen volgden. “De weg van het herstel is nog lang”, besloot hij in zijn boodschap.