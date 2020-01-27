“Bryant en dochter Gianna waren op weg naar basketbaltraining” RL

27 januari 2020

00u10

Bron: Showtime, CBS, The Mirror, ESPN, Trace 6 De 41-jarige Kobe Bryant en zijn 13-jarige dochter Gianna waren op weg naar een basketbaltraining toen de helikopter waar ze mee vlogen, crashte. Beiden kwamen om het leven. Bryant laat een vrouw en drie kinderen na, waaronder zijn piepjonge dochter Capri van nog geen jaar oud.

Het was uitgerekend Gianna - ook wel Gigi genoemd - die Kobe's liefde voor basketbal deed herleven nadat de speler een punt zette achter zijn carrière in 2017. “Voordat Gigi interesse kreeg in basketbal keek ik nog amper naar wedstrijden, maar nu ze ook bezeten is van de sport kijken we iedere avond”, zei de voormalige ster begin januari nog in een programma op het Amerikaanse kanaal Showtime.

Kobe and Gigi courtside breaking down the game 📋 pic.twitter.com/FxqSjVx6ew ESPN(@ espn) link

Samen genieten

Gigi vroeg Kobe niet alleen om een tv-abonnement op de NBA, maar ging een stapje verder. Ze wilde voortaan met haar vader naar de wedstrijden van de Lakers toe. In december vorig jaar was het zover. Voor het eerst in twee jaar zette Kobe Bryant weer een voet in de basketbaltempel waar hij jarenlang de show stal.



“We hebben daar zo van genoten, want het was de eerste keer dat ik naar het spel keek door haar ogen. Het draaide eens niet om mij [...] het ging om haar, en ze had het zo enorm naar haar zin”.

Kobe ging ook kijken bij de wedstrijden die Gigi met haar team speelde. Uit onderstaande beelden blijkt dat ze aardig wat talent van haar vader had geërfd.

Gigi with the fadeaway



Like father, like daughter 🐍 (via @kobebryant) pic.twitter.com/hWJgQ9y4QA Bleacher Report(@ BleacherReport) link

Een gebroken gezin

De dood van Kobe en Gianna heeft het gezin Bryant verwoest. Echtgenote Vanessa blijft alleen achter met haar dochters Natalia (17), Bianka (3) en Capri (1).

Kobe en Vanessa leerden elkaar in 2000 kennen tijdens de opnames van een muziekvideo, waarin Vanessa als model acteerde. Ze zat toen nog op de middelbare school. Zeer tegen de zin van de ouders van Kobe trouwde het stel al snel. Toch ging het huwelijk van de twee niet alleen over rozen. Zo werd Kobe in 2003 aangeklaagd vanwege aanranding, en had Vanessa in 2005 een miskraam. Kobe gaf zichzelf daarvan de schuld: “We zouden een gezinnetje moeten stichten. Maar vanwege mijn fout, vanwege dit moeilijke jaar, hebben we onze baby verloren”, zei Bryant in een documentaire van Showtime.

Ook in 2011 stond het paar op het punt om te scheiden, maar uiteindelijk bleven ze samen, tot de dood hun scheidde.

Kobe en Vanessa, toen de liefde nog pril was

Kobe's oudste dochter Natalia

Kobe met dochters Capri en Bianka