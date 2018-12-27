Zwangerschapsaankondigingen en eerste kreetjes: deze sterren zorgden voor een vruchtbaar 2018
Harry & Meghan
Iedereen zat erop te wachten en op 15 oktober was het dan eindelijk zover: Kensington Palace maakte bekend dat de Britse prins Harry en zijn vrouw Meghan zwanger zijn. De baby wordt verwacht in de lente van 2019.
Stijn & Nuria
Drie jaar geleden gaven Stijn en Nuria elkaar hun jawoord, amper enkele minuten nadat ze elkaar voor het eerst zagen. Maar het klikte tussen hen en na hun ‘Blind Getrouwd’-avontuur bleven de twee getrouwd en werden ze in alle stilte zwanger. Op 5 maart beviel Nuria van hun zoontje Victor, die genoemd werd naar de overleden papa van Stijn. “Ik ben mijn beide ouders op jonge leeftijd verloren, en op deze manier leeft mijn vader een beetje verder. Er zijn nauwelijks jongens in mijn familie en zo wordt de achternaam toch doorgegeven. Ik vind Victor sowieso een mooie stoere naam – met Tor als leuke afkorting”, vertelde Stijn daarover.
Veerle & Nick en Evelien & Nicolas
Ook Veerle en Nick, die een jaar na Stijn en Nuria deelnamen aan ‘Blind Getrouwd’, bezegelden hun liefde dit jaar met een zwangerschap. In de eerste maanden van volgend jaar worden zij voor het eerst mama en papa. “De geboorte wordt het mooiste moment uit ons leven”, vertelden ze een tijdje geleden.
Evelien en Nicolas, die in hetzelfde seizoen van ‘Blind Getrouwd’ als Veerle en Nick hun jawoord gaven, verwelkomden midden november hun zoontje Xander. “Het is snel gegaan. Twee jaar geleden was ik een verstokte vrijgezel, die vooral opwarmmaaltijden at en bezig was met gamen. Een groot verschil met waar ik nu sta. Maar onze relatie was dan ook meteen heel intens. Na amper een jaar had ik het gevoel dat we niet langer moesten wachten met kinderen. Maar ook wij moeten elke dag werken aan onze relatie”, vertelde Nicolas in hun eerste interview na de komst van Xander.
Stromae & Coralie
Eind september was het feest ten huize Stromae. De zanger en zijn vrouw Coralie verwelkomden toen een zoontje. Net als tijdens de zwangerschap, houden de twee ook na de geboorte van de jongen de lippen stijf op elkaar. Een naam is dus nog niet bekend, maar de kleine Van Haver zou maar liefst 4,1 kilo gewogen hebben bij zijn geboorte.
Richard Gere & Alejandra Silva
Nadat ze begin april in het huwelijksbootje stapten, hadden Richard Gere (69) en zijn 33 jaar jongere vrouw Alejandra Silva dit jaar nog meer nieuws. De twee verwachten hun eerste kindje samen. Gere heeft al een zoon van 18, Homer, uit zijn huwelijk met actrice Carey Lowell.
Mathias Vergels & Julie
De zomer ging goed van start voor ‘Thuis’-acteur Mathias Vergels en zijn vrouw Julie. Begin juli werden ze de trotse ouders van hun eerste kindje, zoon Emile. Het jongetje woog bij zijn geboorte 2,9 kilo en mat 48 centimeter.
Karl Vannieuwkerke & Caroline
Karl Vannieuwkerke verraste op 17 december met groot nieuws. Hij en zijn vriendin Caroline verwachten in mei hun eerste kindje samen. Karl heeft al twee tienerkinderen uit zijn huwelijk met zijn ex-vrouw.
De Kardashians & de Jenners
Bij de Kardashians en de Jenners was het dit jaar een heuse babyboom. Kim en Kanye waren eerst. Zij verwelkomden begin januari hun derde kindje, dochter Chicago. Zij kwam ter wereld met de hulp van een draagmoeder. Nadien was het de beurt aan Kylie Jenner. Nadat ze haar zwangerschap de hele tijd verborgen hield, beviel ze op 1 februari van haar dochtertje Stormi Webster. Papa van het meisje is rapper Travis Scott. True, het dochtertje van Khloé Kardashian en haar vriend Tristan Thompson, maakte het meisjes-clubje compleet.
Niels Albert & Valeska
Ook Niels Albert en zijn vriendin Valeska werden het afgelopen jaar voor het eerst ouders. Begin juli verwelkomden ze hun dochter Alexine. “Eerlijk gezegd: ik had niet verwacht dat Niels zó zou opgaan in zijn vaderschap. Hij is echt veel met Alexine bezig - pampers verversen, mee onder de douche nemen. Hij is degene die haar ‘s morgens uit haar bedje haalt. Eigenlijk doet hij evenveel voor haar als ik. Als hij thuiskomt, is zij het eerste waar zijn aandacht naartoe gaat”, vertelde Valeska enkele maanden na de geboorte van Alexine.
Prins William & Kate Middleton
Op 23 april 2018 zag prins Louis het levenslicht, het derde kindje van de Britse prins William en zijn vrouw Kate. Hij maakt hun gezinnetje met prins George (5) en dochter Charlotte (3) compleet.
Kevin De Bruyne & Michèle
Na zoontje Mason Millian (bijna 3) werd Rode Duivel Kevin De Bruyne eind oktober opnieuw papa van een zoon. De jongen kreeg de naam Rome mee.
Herbert & Jolien
Naast een aantal ‘Blind Getrouwd’-baby’s was er dit jaar ook ruimte voor een ‘Temptation Island’-baby. Herbert en Jolien, die in 2017 deelnamen aan de ultieme relatietest, verwelkomden begin november hun zoontje Emilio.
Peter Van de Veire & Ilse
Je bent nooit te oud om nog eens papa te worden. Na zijn drie volwassen dochters uit een vorige relatie, verwelkomen Peter Van de Veire en zijn veertien jaar jongere vrouw Ilse volgend jaar hun eerste kindje samen. “We zijn ontzettend blij”, vertelt de MNM-dj. “Als je na bijna twintig jaar nog eens vader wordt, dan is dat nog steeds een erg bijzondere ervaring. De storm van énorm warme reacties heeft ons heel veel deugd gedaan. Absoluut bedankt daarvoor.”
Daan & Michelle
Begin december had zanger Daan (49) geweldig nieuws: hij vertelde toen dat hij en z’n vriendin Michelle (34) nog diezelfde maand papa en mama zouden worden. Voor de zanger is het zijn derde kind, bij evenveel vrouwen.
Josje & Cle
Ook Josje sloot 2018 af met een baby. De voormalige K3-zangeres verwelkomde haar eerste kindje met haar vriend Cle.
Gilles De Schyver & Kristýna
Acteur Gilles De Schryver is afgelopen zomer voor de eerste keer papa is geworden. Hij en z’n Tsjechische echtgenote Kristýna werden in augustus trotse ouders van Olivia Coco. “Ons droommeisje stelt het bijzonder goed, en beide ouders zitten op een roze wolk”, vertelt een dolgelukkige Gilles.
Maarten Vancoillie & Kristien
Ook Qmusic-dj Maarten Vancoillie verwelkomde een dochter: Ella. Het meisje is zijn tweede kindje met zijn vriendin Kristien. Samen hadden de twee al een zoon, Leon. Maartens radiocollega Dorothee Dauwe is meter van het meisje.
