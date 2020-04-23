Zwangere Tatyana Beloy (met mondmasker) stapt in huwelijksbootje BDB

23 april 2020

11u19

Bron: Instagram 1 Showbizz Presentatrice en actrice Tatyana Beloy (35) is in het huwelijksbootje gestapt met haar vriend Konrad Widelski. Met een mondmasker en zonder genodigden, zoals dat hoort in tijden van corona. Het kersverse echtpaar maakte het heuglijke nieuws bekend op Instagram.

“Getrouwd met de man van m'n leven!”, postte een dolgelukkige Beloy op Instagram. De bijhorende foto is volledig coronaproof: beiden dragen een mondmasker. Ook Konrad deelde hetzelfde beeld op z'n sociale media. “Getrouwd met de mooiste vrouw van de wereld”, schreef hij.

Tatyana en Konrad zijn al ruim twee jaar een koppel. De actrice en presentatrice is op dit moment hoogzwanger van hun eerste kindje samen. Konrad heeft al een zoon van 6 uit een vorige relatie. Op sociale media kregen de twee een heleboel gelukswensen van vrienden en collega’s. “Geweldig excuus om geen heel groot feest te moeten geven”, grapt klankman Pascal Braeckman. “Oh zo de max! Dikke proficiat”, schrijft ook Valerie De Booser.

Vlak voor de start van de coronacrisis settelde het koppel zich in een huis in de Antwerpse rand. “We hebben het al vaak tegen elkaar gezegd: gelukkig dat we nét op tijd zijn verhuisd!”, vertelde Tatyana toen in een interview. “Het zijn rare tijden, maar ik prijs me gelukkig dat ik hier nu in een huis met tuin zit: we kunnen buiten bij mooi weer en we zitten hier rustig. Het is hier gezellig thuis en we hebben nu veel tijd om tijd met ons drieën te spenderen. Mijn lief en ik zijn ook nog steeds smoorverliefd, want ‘amai’ die koppels waartussen het nu niet goed gaat... Wij zijn ook allebei zelfstandigen, dus we zijn het ergens gewend om onze dag nuttig in te delen. We staan elke dag vroeg op, ontbijten lekker en gezond, en houden ons bezig met onze projecten.”

