Zwangere Natalia surft 2020 in op Barbados: “Ik moest mijn balans opnieuw vinden” MVO

01 januari 2020

13u00 0 Showbizz Het belooft een mooi 2020 te worden voor Natalia. Ze verwacht namelijk haar eerste kindje en kan naar eigen zeggen niet wachten om mama te worden. Samen met haar vriend vierde ze oud op nieuw in het zonnige Barbados. Het eiland is niet alleen ideaal om in alle rust nieuwjaar te vieren, maar ook om te surfen.

Maar hoewel Natalia een ervaren surfer is, had ze het deze keer toch moeilijk. “We surfen met z’n tweetjes het nieuwe jaar in! Ik kon er niet aan weerstaan om op dat surfboard te stappen”, schrijft ze op haar sociale media. “Maar ik voelde me weer als een beginner. Alles was anders. Ik moest mijn balans helemaal opnieuw vinden. Grappig eigenlijk, want dat doe ik in het echte leven ook op dit moment. Een hele uitdaging, maar het komt helemaal goed.”

Ze deelde daarbij een video van haar surf-avontuur, waarin je kan zien hoe ze dapper eventjes op de plank kan blijven staan - bolle buik en al - voor ze uit evenwicht raakt.