Zus van ‘Ghost Rockers’-acteur Juan Gerlo strikt rol in ‘De Buurtpolitie’ KD

17 augustus 2019

07u04 1 Showbizz Na Dempsey Hendrickx en Junes Lazaar zijn er nog twee nieuwe gezichten uit ‘De Buurtpolitie’ bekendgemaakt. ‘Campus 12’-actrices Lisa Gerlo (25) en Idalie Samad (23) versterken de ploeg als stagiaires Emma en Nour. Voor wie nog nooit naar ‘Campus 12' keek, maar Lisa Gerlo toch herkent, dat kan. De twintiger is het jongere zusje van ‘Ghost Rockers’-acteur Juan Gerlo (28).

Lisa en Idalie speelden eerder al vriendinnen in de Studio 100-reeks. Nu mogen ze collega’s vertolken in de populaire VTM-serie. Lisa kruipt in de huid van Emma, een jonge vrouw die criminologie studeerde en ervan droomt om rechercheur te worden. Idalie is binnenkort te zien als Nour, een aspirant-undercoveragente met neusring en tatoeage.