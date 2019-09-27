Zoek de zeven verschillen: K3 krijgt wassen beeld in Madame Tussauds KD

13u27 0 Showbizz Na bijna 4 jaar K3 te zijn, krijgen Hanne, Marthe en Klaasje een eer die alleen voor de groten der aarde is weggelegd. Het trio staat vereeuwigd in Madame Tussauds. Twaalf jaar geleden deden Karen, Kristel en Kathleen - het originele K3-trio - het hen al voor.

De wassen versie van Hanne, Marthe en Klaasje ziet er levensecht uit. “Die zien er echt uit”, laat Klaasje zich ontvallen. “Dat is echt zot, hè?”, horen we Marthe zeggen in het filmpje waarmee de K3'tjes het nieuws aankondigen. Hanne laat op haar Instagrampagina dan weer weten dankbaar te zijn.

In 2007 werden Karen, Kristel en Kathleen als eerste Belgen ooit aan hun wassen evenknie voorgesteld in het Nederlandse Madame Tussauds. Toen Kathleen de groep verliet, werd haar beeld apart gezet. Voor Josje, die in 2009 de groep vervoegde, werd er nooit een wassen beeld gemaakt.