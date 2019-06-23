Zita Wauters krijgt haar eigen kledinglijn bij CKS TK

23 juni 2019

08u23 1 Showbizz Zita Wauters (15), de dochter van Koen Wauters en Valerie De Booser, begint in de voetsporen van haar beroemde ouders te treden. Na een filmrol in ‘Niet Schieten’ en een contract met Ketnet voor vlogs lanceert de tiener nu ook een eigen kledinglijn in samenwerking met CKS.

Zita meldt het nieuws zelf op Instagram. “The word is out! Samen met CKS lanceer ik binnenkort mijn eigen collectie, en die kan je als eerste ontdekken tijdens de Zita Wauters x CKS party op 3 augustus in De Studio”, klinkt het bij een beeld uit de collectie. Wij zien alvast een hoop roestkleurig ribfluweel.

De collectie zal vanaf 5 augustus verkrijgbaar zijn bij CKS, zowel in de winkel als online.