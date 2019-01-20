Zie je het? Stany Crets ontdekt montagefoutje in ‘La La Land’ DBJ

20 januari 2019

08u59 0 Showbizz ‘La La Land’ kreeg liefst zestien Oscarnominaties, een record. Daar was er ook eentje bij voor Beste Montage, maar die Oscar kreeg de film met Emma Stone en Ryan Gosling niet. Of het montagefoutje dat Stany Crets vond daarvoor de oorzaak is, valt te betwijfelen, maar de fout is toch duidelijk.

Het slordigheidje bevindt zich aan het eind van de film. Wanneer Ryan Gosling na een dans terug aan tafel schuift, grijpt hij meteen naar zijn biertje. Dat doe hij met zijn linkerhand. In het volgende shot is te zien hoe Gosling van het flesje drinkt terwijl hij het in zijn rechterhand vast heeft.

“Waar is het scriptmeisje?”, vraagt Crets zich af.