Zie je het? Baby van Meghan schopt erop los DBJ

07 februari 2019

15u55 0 Showbizz De baby van Harry (34) en Meghan (37) heeft een eerste keer van zich laten horen. Tijdens een persmoment in het Britse Bristol schopte de ongeboren baby vanuit Meghans buik.

De baby van Harry en Meghan wordt in april verwacht. Of het om een jongen of een meisje gaat is nog niet bekend, maar dat het een levendig exemplaar is staat vast. Tijdens een persmoment, waarop het koppel door tientallen persmensen werd gefotografeerd, stampte het ongeboren kindje en is te zien hoe de buik van Meghan naar voor beweegt. Meghan voelt de schop en kijkt over naar beneden terwijl Harry nietsvermoedend naar de lenzen blijft kijken.

