Zangeres Maartje Van Neygen vroegtijdig bevallen van zoontje Artie MVO

07 oktober 2020

13u17 0 Showbizz Maartje Van Neygen (24), de dochter van Erik en Sanne, is bevallen van een zoontje, zo maakte ze bekend via Instagram. Het jongetje krijgt de naam Artie.

Artie werd op 6 oktober geboren. Na een zwangerschap van 33 weken en 1 dag was hij wel iets te vroeg. Begin dit jaar trouwde Maartje met Senne (24), na een relatie van slechts enkele maanden.

Eind vorig jaar kreeg Maartje nog een miskraam, waardoor haar volgende zwangerschap meteen als risicovol werd beschouwd. “In het begin was ik wel erg bezorgd. Nu pas zit ik op een roze wolk”, zo verklaarde Maartje in september nog. “Ik heb heel lang gewacht met het kopen van babyspullen. Maar nu onze baby perfect op de groeicurve zit, kan ik het een beetje loslaten. Toen mijn schoonzus onlangs een dochter kreeg, had ik het wel even moeilijk: we zouden immers rond dezelfde datum een kindje krijgen. Tegelijk probeer je rationeel te blijven: ons kindje zou geen levenskwaliteit gehad hebben.”

“Ik heb al veel last van harde buiken, wat kan wijzen op een vroeggeboorte”, voorspelde ze destijds al. “Daarom word ik heel goed opgevolgd. Het zorgt wel voor wat stress – zeker wanneer Facebook mij ‘aanbevolen artikels’ toont over horrorbevallingen. Ik denk dat ik eind september toch al mijn tas klaarzet, je weet maar nooit. (lacht) Gelukkig is Senne er, en hij bekijkt alles nuchter. Hij is mijn grote steun en toeverlaat.”

Bekijk hier hoe Maartje haar zwangerschap aankondigde:

Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.

Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan. (social media toestaan)