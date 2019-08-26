Zangeres Coely (25) is nu ook voor de kerk getrouwd: “Liefde is echt alles” KD

26 augustus 2019

06u52

Bron: Instagram 3 Showbizz Hiphopartieste Coely (25) is dit weekend voor de kerk getrouwd met haar levenspartner Ben. Dat laat de zangeres zelf weten op Instagram. In juni trouwde het koppel al in alle stilte voor de wet.

“Gisteren ben ik met de liefde van mijn leven getrouwd in het bijzijn van vrienden, familie en mensen waar we om geven. Het was een magisch moment vol vrede, harmonie en liefde. We hadden het niet beter kunnen wensen. Ik ben sprakeloos door alle emoties. Ik kan alleen maar zeggen dat liefde alles is", schreef Coely zondag op Instagram. Haar collega-artiesten wensen haar massaal proficiat via sociale media.

Toen Coely eerder dit jaar voor de wet trouwde in Dendermonde, liet ze niets weten op sociale media. Haar partner deed dat wel, maar zette zijn account op privé eens het nieuws was opgepikt.“Ik ben klaar om voor de rest van mijn leven hand in hand te gaan met de meest geweldige vrouw ooit! Ik kan niet beschrijven hoe dit voelt, maar het is een droom die uitkomt”, schreef hij toen bij het kiekje.