Zanger Nielson in tranen op Instagram: “Zo zien m’n avonden en nachten er nu uit” BDB

13 oktober 2020

20u08

Bron: ANP 1 Showbizz De Nederlandse zanger Nielson (30), bekend van de nummers ‘IJskoud’ en ‘Sexy als ik dans’, maakt een moeilijke periode door. Dat heeft hij zelf bekendgemaakt door een emotionele foto op Instagram te plaatsen, waarop hij al huilend te zien is.

“Of ik nou een goede of een slechte dag heb: zo zien mijn avonden/nachten er de laatste tijd uit", schrijft de Nederlander in tranen. “Ik doe mijn best. Samen met de mensen om me heen. En we maken echt wel stappen. Maar die stilte aan het einde van de dag... die gaat nooit wennen denk ik.”

De zanger zegt niet te weten waarom hij de foto deelt. “Maar waarom ook niet. In jullie timelines staan vast genoeg berichten van mensen die blij zijn. Of in ieder geval doen alsof. Doen alsof... Daar heb ik ook veel over nagedacht de afgelopen weken. Dat doe ik niet meer. Zonde van m'n tijd.”

Nielson probeert onder meer de plotselinge dood van een goede vriend te verwerken. Ook heeft hij het er moeilijk mee dat hij door de coronacrisis niet kan optreden.

Maandag duikt de zanger wel weer de studio in. “Dan ga ik proberen weer wat te maken van mijn gedachten. Muziek maakt het zachter. Zelfs nu. Dat is wel bijzonder en iets om dankbaar voor te zijn.”