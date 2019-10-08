Zanger Dean wordt voor het eerst papa CD

08 oktober 2019

19u13 0 Showbizz Dean Delannoit (30) heeft heugelijk nieuws te melden. De winnaar van Idool 2007 en zijn vriendin Kaya verwelkomen in april volgend jaar hun eerste kindje. Daarmee komt de grootste wens van de zanger in vervulling.

Zanger Dean heeft nooit onder stoelen of banken gestoken dat hij graag papa wil worden. Zeker nu hij de kaap van dertig heeft gehaald. En eindelijk is het zover. Zijn vriendin Kaya, met wie hij bijna anderhalf jaar samen is, is veertien weken zwanger. “Ja, ik weet met mijn geluk geen blijf”, aldus Dean in een eerste reactie. “We waren al een tijdje aan het oefenen en nu is het prijs. Ik kan niet wachten tot het april 2020 is wanneer onze zoon of dochter, want het geslacht kennen we nog niet, ter wereld komt.” Dean laat nog weten dat de zwangerschap prima verloopt en dat zijn vriendin weinig last heeft van misselijkheid.