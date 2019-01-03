Zanger Balthazar zit vast op een Thais eiland door dreigende tropische storm DBJ

03 januari 2019

19u16

Jinte Deprez (31), zanger van de Kortrijkse band Balthazar, zit vast op een Thais eiland vanwege aan dreigende storm. Tienduizenden toeristen vluchtten al naar het veiligere vasteland, maar Deprez moet samen met zijn vriendin en een bevriend koppel noodgedwongen achterblijven op een van de eilanden.

“De boottochten zijn geannuleerd waardoor wij niet meer van het eiland kunnen”, zegt Julie Van Crombrugghe (29), de vriendin van Balthazar-zanger Jinte Deprez aan het Nieuwsblad. “We zitten momenteel vast in een bungalow aan de kust. Gelukkig zitten we vrij hoog en is het gebouw een vrij stevige constructie. Maar voor de zekerheid hebben we toch al een vluchtroute uitgestippeld.”

De tropische storm Pabuk zal wellicht vrijdag de populaire eilanden Koh Phangan, Koh Tao en Koh Samui bereiken. Hoewel er (nog) geen officiële evacuatiemelding is, lopen de eilanden sinds woensdag leeg. Deprez en Van Crombrugghe, die samen op reis zijn met een bevriend koppel Eva Nowé (25) en Tim Desmet (32) werden te laat op de hoogte gebracht van het nieuws waardoor ze geen kant op kunnen.

De sfeer op het eiland is behoorlijk gespannen. “We zagen hoe mensen nog snel muurtjes rond hun winkels metsten”, vertelt Julie. “Iedereen heeft ook duidelijk rantsoen ingeslagen. Ook wij hebben voedsel voor twee dagen gekocht. Nu is het afwachten in een ‘stilte voor de storm-sfeer’.”

Maatregelen

De storm zal snelheden halen van meer dan 100 kilometer per uur. Reisorganisatie TUI - die 124 toeristen in Thailand hebben op dit moment - stuurde een SMS met een waarschuwing naar zijn klanten. “Wij hebben hen aangeraden om zeer goed naar de raad van de autoriteiten te luisteren”, klinkt het.