Wordt Roméo Elvis vader? “Er is iets onderweg” SD

24 juni 2019

07u50 0 Showbizz Wordt Roméo Elvis (26) binnenkort vader? Het zou zomaar eens kunnen. De Belgische rapper postte gisterenmiddag een foto op Instagram waarop hij zijn hand op de buik van zijn vriendin, model Lena Simonne, legt. Daarbij schrijft hij: “Quelque chose arrive”.

De foto lijkt er dus wel op te wijzen dat Roméo Elvis en zijn vriendin Lena echt een baby verwachten, maar de fans van Elvis zijn toch niet helemaal overtuigd. Want Lena heeft het nieuws niet aangekondigd op haar Instagram-pagina en nergens zijn felicitaties te bespeuren van tante Angèle. Is het dus een mopje of een aankondiging van nieuwe muziek? Of zit er echt een kleine Elvis aan te komen? Enkel tijd zal het uitwijzen.