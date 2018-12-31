Winterkou? Dat is buiten de Kardashians gerekend DBJ

31 december 2018

Het mag dan wel winterweer zijn, dat weerhoudt Kourtney Kardashian (39) en Kendall Jenner (23) er niet van om in de sneeuw te poseren in bikini. De twee maakten enkele kiekjes van hun skireis in de Rocky Mountains.

Het was Kim Kardashian die in 2015 de trend van de ‘bondkini’ inzette met een foto op Instagram. Dat zijn haar familieleden duidelijk nog niet vergeten, want ook Kourtney Kardashian en Kendall Jenner trokken de sneeuw in voor een fotoreeksje.

Daar droegen de modellen niet anders dan een bikini, sneeuwlaarzen en een jas of berenmuts. “F*ck, het is koud”, schrijft Kendall bij haar foto’s. Kourtney geeft meteen haar bronnen bloot. “Kendall gekopieerd”, schrijft ze. De twee zijn op familie-uitje in Aspen, het mondaine ski-oord in de Amerikaanse Rocky Mountains.