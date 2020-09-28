Winnie en Jonah vieren één jaar ‘Blind Getrouwd’: “Samen kunnen we alles aan” SDE

28 september 2020

16u35

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Exact één jaar geleden stapten Winnie Bogaerts (27) en Jonah Hulselmans (31) in het huwelijksbootje, zonder elkaar daarvoor ooit te hebben gezien. Maar het koppel overleefde ‘ Exact één jaar geleden stapten Winnie Bogaerts (27) en Jonah Hulselmans (31) in het huwelijksbootje, zonder elkaar daarvoor ooit te hebben gezien. Maar het koppel overleefde ‘ Blind Getrouwd ' (als enige) en blikt op Instagram nog steeds even verliefd terug op het voorbije jaar.



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.

“Exact één jaar geleden zaten we ons allebei vol spanning af te vragen wie we later die dag zouden ontmoeten voor het altaar", schrijft Winnie bij een van hun trouwfoto’s. “Nu, één jaar later, kan ik met zekerheid zeggen dat ik de meest geweldige man heb ontmoet die dag. Iemand die mij aan het lachen kan brengen, die zo vol energie zit en met wie ik iedere dag, heel de dag non stop kan babbelen.”

“Het jaar is voorbijgevlogen, maar soms lijkt het ook alsof we elkaar al jaren kennen”, klinkt het verliefd. “Misschien door wat we allemaal al hebben meegemaakt op dat ene jaar. Naast blind trouwen en een coronacrisis namen we er ook een verbouwing bovenop. Het is met momenten niet simpel geweest, maar we staan er wel nog steeds en ik ben er 100% zeker van dat we samen alles aan kunnen! Gelukkige huwelijksverjaardag schattie, op nog vele mooie jaren.”

Lees ook:

Winnie en Jonah uit ‘Blind Getrouwd’ zijn volop aan het verbouwen: “Geen vakantie, wél samen badkamer gaan kiezen”

Winnie & Jonah uit ‘Blind Getrouwd’ hebben heftige maanden achter de rug: “De kleine frustraties beginnen toch op te spelen” (+)

Aflevering gemist? Je kunt ‘Blind Getrouwd’ herbekijken op VTM GO.