Wim Oosterlinck ondergaat vandaag hartoperatie MVO

21 februari 2020

Qmusic-stem Wim Oosterlinck (46) wordt vandaag geopereerd aan zijn hart. Vorige week liet hij al een scan uitvoeren, waaruit bleek dat hij onder het mes moest.

“Ik kan er morgen niet zijn voor de uitzending”, liet Wim vorige week al optekenen tijdens de ochtendshow. Die presenteert hij samen met Sam De Bruyn en Inge De Vogelaere. “Want ik moet naar het ziekenhuis. Ik moet een scan laten doen van mijn hart, want ik heb een hartritmestoornis. Ik heb er wel wat schrik voor, want ik heb claustrofobie. Dat is toch zo’n buis waar je in moet gaan liggen, niet?” Hij riep zijn luisteraars destijds nog op om hem getuigenissen te bezorgen. “Heeft iemand dat al eens moeten doen? Laat mij dan weten hoe dat precies in zijn werk gaat!”

Vandaag is het dan zover. “Morgen moet ik onder het mes”, zei hij gisteren tijdens de uitzending. “Dus ik kan er weeral niet bijzijn. Ik heb een hartoperatie. Iets kleins”, nuanceert hij het nog. “Drie uur binnen in het ziekenhuis, dat is het.” Zijn collega’s wensten hem veel succes. Ook vandaag denken ze aan hem, zo laten ze weten via Instagram. Sam en Inge maken een hartje met hun handen, en wensen Wim veel beterschap.

Volgende week is het krokusvakantie, dan wordt de ochtendshow op Qmusic sowieso niet uitgezonden. Op maandag 2 maart keert het drietal terug, mét Wim op zijn vertrouwde post.