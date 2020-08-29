Willy-dj Sofie Engelen wordt op podium ten huwelijk gevraagd DBJ

29 augustus 2020

07u08 0 showbizz Presentatrice en Willy-stem Sofie Engelen (39) werd vrijdag door haar vriend ten huwelijk gevraagd. Dat gebeurde op het podium van de ‘Dubbel 20'-optredens van de digitale rockzender Willy. Sofie en haar vriend Christof Witters hebben ook al een zoontje Storm.

Christof ging op een knie zitten tijdens een optreden van de ‘Dubbel 20'-concerten van Willy, die de start van het nieuwe radioseizoen van de zender inluidden. Engelen, die over een kleine drie weken veertig wordt, was duidelijk verrast en kon haar tranen niet bedwingen, ook Christof had het moeilijk om het droog te houden.

Twee vormen sinds 2016 een koppel en werden in 2018 ook de ouders van een zoontje Storm.