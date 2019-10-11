Willie Wartaal geeft toe: “Ik stond vaak stijf van de pillen op het podium bij De Jeugd” Redactie

11 oktober 2019

07u40

Bron: AD 1 Showbizz O livier Mitshel Locadia, beter bekend als Willie Wartaal, heeft een opmerkelijke onthulling gedaan. De rapper van De Jeugd van Tegenwoordig heeft bij de Nederlandse Radio 538 toegegeven dat hij - met name in de beginjaren van zijn carrière - geregeld onder invloed van harddrugs heeft opgetreden.

“Het is alweer lang geleden hoor, maar ik stond wel vaak op het podium met pillen op”, vertelde Wartaal lachend tijdens ‘Music Memories’, het praatprogramma van 538 waarin artiesten en BN’ers verhalen aan de hand van tracks die belangrijk voor ze zijn geweest.

De 37-jarige had al snel in de gaten dat optreden en drugs een slechte combinatie is. “Het werkt niet. Dus daar stop je wel snel mee.” Volgens Wartaal hadden de boekers en organisatoren van festivals wel in de gaten dat hij onder invloed van harddrugs op het podium stond. “Maar ja, er was voor hen niks anders.”

DJVT

De Jeugd Van Tegenwoordig werd in 2005 bekend met de hit ‘Watskeburt?!’. Later volgden bekende nummers als ‘Sterrenstof’, ‘Get Spanish’, ‘Hollereer’ en ‘De Formule’. De groep sleepte meerdere 3FM Awards in de wacht, evenals een Edison en de Popprijs. In juni gaf de groep zijn duizendste en grootste show ooit in het Olympisch Stadion in Amsterdam.