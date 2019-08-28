Wat een transformatie: hoe ouder Susan Boyle wordt, hoe jonger ze lijkt TDS

28 augustus 2019

11u34

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Het is intussen al 10 jaar geleden dat Susan Boyle wereldberoemd werd door haar indrukwekkende deelname aan ‘Britain’s Got Talent’. Maar ook de afgelopen jaren bleef de 58-jarige zangeres verder timmeren aan haar carrière en onderging ze een heuse transformatie. Volgens haar fans is het dan ook duidelijk: hoe ouder Susan Boyle wordt, hoe jonger ze gaat lijken!

21 april 2009. Dat is de dag waarop het leven van de Schotse huisvrouw Susan Boyle in drie minuten tijd compleet veranderde. Gekleed in een beige bloemenjurk, gouden halsketting met ring en verfrommeld grijsbruin krulhaar zou ze zo op weg kunnen zijn naar de zondagsmis in het Schotse gehucht West-Lothian waar ze vandaan komt. Die dag liep het echter anders en betrad ze het podium van ‘Britain’s Got Talent’.

De hele zaal - inclusief juryleden Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden en Piers Morgan - lagen in een deuk toen ze vertelde 47 jaar oud te zijn en maar waarschuwde dat ze ook een andere kant had. Rollende ogen waren haar deel, tot ze haar strot opensperde en haar versie van ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ uit de musical ‘Les Misérables’ liet horen. “Dit is het beste wat ik ooit hoorde”, prevelde een stomverbaasde Piers Morgen achteraf. “Dit is de grootste ‘Wake Up Call’ ooit”, zei een lichtjes beschaamde Holden.

In de smaak

Zopas deelde Boyle via Instagram een aantal nieuwe portretten. En die vallen alvast in de smaak bij haar volgers. “Het maakt me niet uit wat ze gedaan hebben, maar het resultaat is fantastisch”, klinkt het. “Zo zie je maar weer dat van elk lelijk eendje een schitterend mens kan worden gemaakt.” Of ook: “Wat een prachtige vrouw!” en “Je bent wondermooi, zowel vanbuiten als vanbinnen!”