Warner Bros. boos op Trump nadat die weer zonder toestemming muziek gebruikt

Trump just posted a campaign video for 2020 that uses prominent Democrats and is set to music from the Dark Night. Within hours of the post, Warner Brothers sued him for copyright infringement, demanding it be taken down.



(Good thing I posted it here.) https://t.co/9YbFvlxWXL pic.twitter.com/5rVMhe2GjA

Amee Vanderpool(@ girlsreallyrule)