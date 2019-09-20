Waarom Bab Buelens haar relatie met Vincent Banic geheim hield KDL

12u01 0 Showbizz Begin juli bevestigden Bab Buelens (25) en Vincent Banic (31) de geruchten die al even de ronde deden: de twee vormen, nadat ze in ‘Familie’ een koppel speelden, ook in het echte leven een liefdesduo. In ‘Beste Kijkers’ vertelde Bab, die ‘Familie’ ondertussen verlaten heeft, waarom zij en Vincent hun relatie eerst een tijdje geheim hielden voor de buitenwereld.

Wanneer ‘Beste Kijkers’-presentatrice Nathalie Meskens polst naar hun relatie, laat Bab weten dat het nog “dik aan” is tussen haar en Vincent. Maar wanneer Nathalie vervolgens suggereert dat Bab en Vincent voor de bevestiging van hun relatie al zo’n drie jaar een koppel vormden, wil de actrice niet kwijt of dat getal klopt. “We zijn best wel al lang samen, maar ik ga nu niet zeggen hoe lang al”, klink het mysterieus.

Bab vertelde wel waarom zij en Vincent hun relatie zo lang voor de buitenwereld geheim hielden. “Mensen hebben daar geen zaken mee”, vertelde ze. “Het was gewoon ook fijn om dat samen allemaal even uit te pluizen. Hoe het allemaal in z’n werk gaat onder ons twee. Als het nieuws heel snel naar buiten was gekomen, waren daar meningen over gekomen.”

Huwelijk

In ‘Familie’ stonden Emma, de rol die Bab tot voor kort speelde, en Guido, het personage van Vincent, op trouwen, maar Emma verliet Guido op het laatste nippertje. Of er in het echte leven wel een huwelijk in de pijplijn zit, wilde Bab niet kwijt. “Ik wil wel graag trouwen, supergraag, en baby’s, en een ezeltje en een koe,.. tof!”, lacht ze.