VRT-journalist Riadh Bahri is verloofd: “Nooit gedacht dat dit moment zou komen” TK

13 juni 2019

07u22 0 Showbizz Er zullen in de nabije toekomst huwelijksklokken luiden in het leven Riadh Bahri, want de VRT-journalist heeft zijn Hasseltse vriend ten huwelijk gevraagd op vakantie. En die zei gelukkig volmondig ‘ja’.

Bahri deelde het nieuws zelf mee op sociale media. Hij postte onder meer een foto van hun kersvers geringde handen op Instagram. “Kleine Riadh in de knoop met zichzelf. En zijn seksualiteit. Die kleine Riadh had nooit durven dromen om iemand tegen te komen die zo 100% complementair is. Die als geen ander aanvoelt wat je denkt en voelt. Die me doet lachen en huilen”, schreef hij erbij. “Nooit gedacht dat dit moment zou komen. Daarnet vroeg ik hem wat hij de komende 60 jaar van plan is. Het antwoord was duidelijk.”

De journalist, die op één knie ging in het Joshua Tree National Park in Californië, voegde er nog aan toe dat hij ook een ring voor zichzelf kocht, “omdat het kan.” En dat het ook bloedheet is in het park: “Shit da’s hier warm! 46 (!!) graden!”