VRT-correspondent Björn Soenens is getrouwd DBJ

01 juli 2019

18u35 0 Showbizz Amerika-correspondent Björn Soenens (51) heeft op Instagram aangekondigd dat hij getrouwd is. De gelukkige is Emma Bruggeman (32), die hij via Facebook leerde kennen.

“Married in New York”, schrijft Björn Soenens bij zijn foto op Instagram en ook de gelukwensen van zijn volgers blijven niet uit. Op de foto is te zien hoe het chique uitgedoste koppel elkaars hand vasthoudt in wat lijkt een officiële plechtigheid te zijn.

Bruggeman en de VRT-correspondent leerden elkaar kennen via Facebook, toen de Gentse een video likete en hij haar vervolgens aanspraak via de social netwerksite. Zij werd verliefd op zijn stem, hij vroeg haar in 2016 ten huwelijk op een bankje in Central Park.