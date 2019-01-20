Voormalig topmodel Yolanda Hadid (55) laat implantaten en botox voorgoed verwijderen: “Het kostte me bijna mijn leven” DBJ

08u00 0 Showbizz Topmodellen Gigi (23) en Bella (22) Hadid hebben hun looks van geen vreemden. Ook hun mama Yolanda was een topmodel. Na jarenlang gebruik van plastische middelen, zegt ze die nu voorgoed vaarwel. “Dat vergif kostte me bijna mijn leven”, schrijft ze op Instagram.

Vijfenvijftig is ze inmiddels, de moeder van topmodellen Gigi en Bella Hadid, maar Yolanda voelt zich beter dan ooit. Tussen haar 16de en haar 31ste liep ze shows voor de grootste merken ter wereld, voor ze zich uit de modewereld terugtrok om een gezin te stichten.

Na haar carrière liet de Nederlandse - ze werd in Papendrecht geboren als Yolanda van den Herik maar nam de naam van haar eerste man aan - zich meeslepen in de wereld van de plastische chirurgie. Ze liet haar borsten vergroten, spoot botox en fillers en vroeg ze extensions bij de kapper.

Van al die middelen heeft het voormalige model nu genoeg, want de plastische chirurgie kostte haar bijna het leven, schrijft ze op Instagram. Zo lekte een van haar borstimplantaten waardoor de silicone vrij in haar lichaam circuleerde. Ze liet de implantaten dan ook verwijderen in 2016.

(Lees verder onder post)

“Ik ben nu 55 en ik lach van binnenuit’, schrijft ze op Instagram bij een foto waar ze in lingerie te zien is. “Ik ben eindelijk terug mijn originele versie uit 1964. Ik leef in een lichaam zonder borstimplantaten, botox, fillers, extensions en al de onzin die ik dacht dat ik nodig had om door de maatschappij sexy gevonden te worden. Dat vergif kostte me bijna mijn leven.”

“Het kostte me vele jaren om mijn slechte keuzes ongedaan te maken”, schrijft ze. “Nu accepteer ik mezelf zoals ik ben. We moeten onszelf graag zien en onze schoonheid vieren op gelijk welke leeftijd.” Ze zegt de plastische chirurgie voorgoed de rug toe te keren. “Je gezondheid is je rijkdom, dus neem alsjeblieft weloverwogen keuzes en doe het nodig onderzoek voor je iets vreemd in je lichaam laat steken.”