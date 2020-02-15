Voor het eerst in 17 jaar ‘vieren’ Koen Wauters en Valerie De Booser valentijn apart TDS

Bron: Instagram 2 Showbizz De ene gruwt ervan, de ander beschouwt het als de hoogdag van de liefde: valentijn. Voor Koen Wauters (52) en Valerie De Booser (40) werd het hoe dan ook een onwennige dag: voor het eerst in 17 jaar brachten de twee de dag niet in elkaars gezelschap door.

Wauters en De Booser maakten onlangs gezamenlijk bekend dat ze een punt zetten achter hun huwelijk. “Na 17 jaar lief en leed met elkaar te hebben gedeeld, hebben Valerie en ik besloten onze relatie te beëindigen”, maakten ze hun breuk bekend via Instagram. Ook op valentijn trokken de twee naar de sociale media: Koen en Valerie lieten elk op hun manier weten dat voor het eerst in al die jaren als vrijgezel ‘vieren’.

“Mijn date voor Valentijn. Gek van mijn honden”, schreef Koen bij een foto met zijn viervoeter. Zijn dochter Zita stak hem een hart onder de riem: “Ouhn paps”, reageerde zij in de commentaren. Ook Valerie deelde een foto, zij het van een quote: “Gelukkige Valentijnsdag aan mezelf. Ik hou van je”, liet zij weten aan haar volgers.

De twee worden in de reacties onder hun foto’s overspoeld door warme woorden. “Blijf goed voor jezelf zorgen”, reageerden de volgers van Koen unaniem. Tevens lieten An Lemmens, Nathalie Meskens, Leen Dendievel en Louis Talpe een bemoedigende reactie achter. Ook bij Valerie De Booser was dat niet anders: “De meest oprechte liefde die we nooit mogen verliezen ! Liefde voor onszelf”, liet iemand weten. En ook: “Jezelf graag zien, het belangrijkste en begin van alles. Happy Valentine’s Day aan alle lieve sterke madammen out there!”